DJ Akademiks Clowned Over Video Of Playboi Carti Styling Him

DJ Akademiks hold himself in a high regard within the hip-hop media. He's carved out a nice space over the last several years, putting the work in independently via livestreams. He's got a big following across a handful of social media platforms, millions of total followers to be a tad more specific.
However, at times, he damages his own reputation. The feuds he's embroiled in, and his unapologetic support of Drake have made it easy for folks to rag on him. That especially goes for other rappers and members of the media.
But in this most recent case here, Akademiks didn't necessarily do anything to put him in harm's way. Instead, X users are just mercilessly clowning him over his appearance, something that's more so out of his control to a degree.
In a clip from Ak's latest stream caught by Kurrco, the insider shared some footage of him getting styled by friend and superstar MC, Playboi Carti. Fans in the comments section are ruthlessly picking him apart with one person replying, "carti watching akademiks try to squeeze his belly in a 1 of 1 balenci piece."
Alongside that brutal caption is a gif of a man looking all sorts of concerned.
Another wildly writes, "Carti coked up and Ak still Sloppy with a gas station hat on still no swag. Impossible for him to get fly. Damn man. His beard look so unhealthy man."
A third troller responds with a photo of Ak in another outfit while adding, "This n**** build doesn't work with clothes [skull emoji]."
DJ Akademiks' Beef With Joe Budden Podcast
While Akademiks will probably let this roll off of his shoulders, what he won't is his issues with Mona. She's a cohost of The Joe Budden Podcast and has indirectly taken Melyssa Ford's seat.
For whatever reason, he's not a fan of hers and the two have been going after each other viciously. However, in this case, Ak did something to damage his image. While on Kick, he went way below the belt by making a joke of Mona's severe health scares.
"You had like 8 strokes and you still ain’t get out of here….shiii" he said.