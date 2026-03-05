DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On "Joe Budden Podcast" Co-Host

DJ Akademiks has found himself at the center of numerous feuds over the years, and he has another with a current JBP co-host.

DJ Akademiks various feuds have gotten out of hand over the years. There have been numerous times when he himself, as well as his opponent, have crossed the line. However, this has not deterred Ak from engaging in new feuds and showing his followers that he doesn't back down.

One person Ak has been beefing with as of late is Mona AKA Don't Call Me White Girl. Mona is a co-host on the Joe Budden Podcast and is the spiritual successor to Melyssa Ford. She has become quite popular on the podcast, although it is clear that she and Akademiks do not get along.

Mona has made that crystal clear, and in a recent rant, Akademiks did everything he could to shake her. In the midst of their feud, Akademiks brought up the fact that Mona had gone through a traumatic health situation involving multiple strokes. At the time, Mona was upset that Akademiks would stoop that low.

Well, last night, Akademiks decided that it would be appropriate to stoop even lower.

DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Mona

In the clip above, Akademiks calls Mona a "crack whore," all while wishing death upon her. He says that he wishes she had died from her strokes, and that Joe Budden isn't going to save her from all of this. Ak says Joe did not come to his defense when Mona was talking about him. He believes that the same goes for Ak talking poorly about Mona.

Quite frankly, the rant is a bit shocking, and the negative Karma that could come from these kinds of comments is severe. However, Akademiks does not appear to care. His mission was simple. Hurt Mona as much as possible with his words. Whether or not she even pays attention to the rant remains to be seen.

Perhaps Budden will need to get these two in a room to mend fences. It can't be easy for the podcaster to have to deal with two friends who are ideologically opposite ends of the spectrum.

