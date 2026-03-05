I Know - Song by Pradabagshawty

Pradabagshawty is a young artist who is making quite an impression right now, and the fans are enjoying the music quite a bit. His new song "I Know" is a great example of what kind of talent the artist possesses. From the impeccable beat selection to the melodic flows, there is a lot of good stuff going on here. The underground is filled to the brim with talent. Only certain artists are going to rise to the top. As it stands, Pradabagshawty appears ready for prime time. Whether or not he gets there all depends on just how consistent he plans on being.
Release Date: March 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: 5Problems
Quotable Lyrics from I Know
Young brew load up, blow that shit up, ain't got no reason, huh (Brr)
They sayin' P5 done lost his mind, don't know these people, no (Ayy, damn)
He slime my brother (Slime), took him down, don't do no thievin', no