Playboi Carti's Next Album Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in the entire hip-hop world, and for good reason. He has a cult-like fanbase, and they co-sign pretty well everything he puts out. MUSIC was one of the biggest albums of 2025, and while it was, in fact, snubbed at the Grammys, it still remains a cult classic of sorts.

It took Carti almost five full years to put out a new album. Whole Lotta Red dropped on Christmas Day in 2020. Meanwhile, MUSIC dropped at this time last year. At the end of the day, it's hard to believe that Carti would come back so soon with a new album.

Well, it appears as though that is very much the case. Following the rollout for MUSIC, Carti was teasing an album called Baby Boi. At the time, no one really thought anything of it. After all, we have been down this road before with Carti.

However, it appears as though the album is real, and it could be dropping soon. At least that is what he told DJ Akademiks in some recent text messages.

Playboi Carti's Message to DJ Akademiks

"N I'm finna drop again... Yes sir I'm about to drop I got u," Carti wrote. It's a strong message and one that is certainly going to resonate with his supporters. Who wouldn't want some new Carti music right about now?

This has been a stacked year for hip-hop releases, and Carti is promising to make things that much better for the fans. Whether or not he actually makes good on this promise still very much remains to be seen.

As we know, Carti is a bit like Kanye when it comes to release dates. He has been known to push them back, all while frustrating his supporters. With that in mind, the fans should be taking all of this with a grain of salt right now.