During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks opened up about some of the realities of the entertainment industry. According to him, hate campaigns are very much a real thing, and he himself has even been asked to take part in some. More specifically, he says he was offered around $15K to make Playboi Carti look bad by claiming people were walking out of his shows.

“I said, Bro, Carti is my friend," he recalled, as seen in a clip shared by @big_business_ on Twitter/X. "Not posting that. I told Carti this too. Carti knows this. Also, I like to see where this is coming from. That means there's some other entity that got so much money, not only to promote their own, they got money to try to make someone else who they might be competing with not look good.”

“I also got offered one on A$AP Rocky, and I told them no," he added. "I'm trying to do an interview with him. What do I look like?“

DJ Akademiks Disses Young Thug & Lil Baby

Akademiks may not be willing to accept money to make someone look bad online, but he never hesitates to throw some shade of his own whenever he sees fit. Earlier this week, for example, he weighed in on theories that Lil Baby and Young Thug have new music on the way.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," he said frankly. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."