DJ Akademiks Says He Was Offered Money For A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Hate Campaigns

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Offered Hate Campaigns
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
According to DJ Akademiks, there's an entity out there willing to dish out a lot of money to make certain artists look bad.

During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks opened up about some of the realities of the entertainment industry. According to him, hate campaigns are very much a real thing, and he himself has even been asked to take part in some. More specifically, he says he was offered around $15K to make Playboi Carti look bad by claiming people were walking out of his shows.

“I said, Bro, Carti is my friend," he recalled, as seen in a clip shared by @big_business_ on Twitter/X. "Not posting that. I told Carti this too. Carti knows this. Also, I like to see where this is coming from. That means there's some other entity that got so much money, not only to promote their own, they got money to try to make someone else who they might be competing with not look good.”

“I also got offered one on A$AP Rocky, and I told them no," he added. "I'm trying to do an interview with him. What do I look like?“

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Young Thug & Lil Baby Can’t Succeed Without Gunna

DJ Akademiks Disses Young Thug & Lil Baby

Akademiks may not be willing to accept money to make someone look bad online, but he never hesitates to throw some shade of his own whenever he sees fit. Earlier this week, for example, he weighed in on theories that Lil Baby and Young Thug have new music on the way.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," he said frankly. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."

"They better be driving to Gunna's crib," he continued. "They better put in the GPS, 'Gunna Wunna's crib.' Straight up. [...] This is damn near the ice bucket challenge. Y'all might as well just go to Gunna's crib. Gunna got the sauce, I'm sorry."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Has Questions For Spotify Following Unveil Of Hip-Hop's New Leaders

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Akademiks Young Thug Lil Baby Need Gunna Music DJ Akademiks Claims Young Thug & Lil Baby Can’t Succeed Without Gunna
DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Loathes Deadbeat Dad Narrative Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti Loathes The Deadbeat Dad Narrative Against Him
Playboi Carti Adin Ross New Album MUSIC Kai Cenat Hip Hop News Viral Playboi Carti Admits He Didn't Mess With Adin Ross While Talking New Album "MUSIC" With Kai Cenat
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music A$AP Rocky Hilariously Roasts Playboi Carti On Instagram
Comments 0