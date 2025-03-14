DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti Loathes The Deadbeat Dad Narrative Against Him

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 24: Playboi Carti attends "Whole Lotta Red" Listening Party at Traffik on December 24, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti just released his long-awaited album "MUSIC," which DJ Akademiks claimed already sold 145K units due to pre-sales.

As beloved as Playboi Carti is by his fanbase, he also has plenty of controversies in his career. One of them is his coparenting relationship with Iggy Azalea, who has publicly accused him of being an absent father or a problematic one on multiple occasions. While covering the release of Carti's long-awaited new album MUSIC, DJ Akademiks claimed that he actually spoke to him about these accusations.

"One of the things he told me that he was really pissed off about or he was really upset by is, like, a narrative online," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Playboi Carti. "He said this to me. He said, 'Yo Ak, I'ma keep it real with you. If I see people out in public, and if they be like, n***a, [I'm] gay, [I] wore a thong, n***a, I'll probably laugh at them, bruh. I'ma be honest, bruh. If any n***a ever come up to me saying that s**t that I see online where they say to me I'm a deadbeat... N***a, I'ma shoot them in their face.'

Playboi Carti MUSIC Features

"He says nothing bothers him [more] than that false narrative about him being a deadbeat, which couldn't be further from the truth," DJ Akademiks continued. "Now, I'm not going to get into some of the minute details of him telling me exactly how much he's been trying to be a father, some of the other situations. Y'all know how it go with baby mamas, we don't got to really get to that. But, like, he really stressed to me. Like, 'Bro, I really enjoy being around my kids and I really like to have my kids with me and I want to have my kids with me.' [...] Basically, listen, that man has been trying to be around his child. If you've heard otherwise, that is absolutely false. But again, that goes into some other s**t, you get what I'm saying?"

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti recently explained his Adin Ross controversy that emerged from their disastrous livestream attempt. He told Kai Cenat, Young Dabo, and ImDontai that he didn't really vibe with Adin and wasn't happy with how things turned out. Maybe that's another narrative that King Vamp will try to combat or act upon in the near future. In the meantime, fans are enjoying every bit of MUSIC, including standout features from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

