DJ Akademiks Claims Playboi Carti Loathes The Deadbeat Dad Narrative Against Him

As beloved as Playboi Carti is by his fanbase, he also has plenty of controversies in his career. One of them is his coparenting relationship with Iggy Azalea, who has publicly accused him of being an absent father or a problematic one on multiple occasions. While covering the release of Carti's long-awaited new album MUSIC, DJ Akademiks claimed that he actually spoke to him about these accusations.

"One of the things he told me that he was really pissed off about or he was really upset by is, like, a narrative online," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Playboi Carti. "He said this to me. He said, 'Yo Ak, I'ma keep it real with you. If I see people out in public, and if they be like, n***a, [I'm] gay, [I] wore a thong, n***a, I'll probably laugh at them, bruh. I'ma be honest, bruh. If any n***a ever come up to me saying that s**t that I see online where they say to me I'm a deadbeat... N***a, I'ma shoot them in their face.'

"He says nothing bothers him [more] than that false narrative about him being a deadbeat, which couldn't be further from the truth," DJ Akademiks continued. "Now, I'm not going to get into some of the minute details of him telling me exactly how much he's been trying to be a father, some of the other situations. Y'all know how it go with baby mamas, we don't got to really get to that. But, like, he really stressed to me. Like, 'Bro, I really enjoy being around my kids and I really like to have my kids with me and I want to have my kids with me.' [...] Basically, listen, that man has been trying to be around his child. If you've heard otherwise, that is absolutely false. But again, that goes into some other s**t, you get what I'm saying?"