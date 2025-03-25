News
playboi carti music sorry 4 da wait
Music
Playboi Carti Drops Deluxe Version Of "Music" With Several New Songs
Playboi Carti is back with more songs as his "Music" album continues to dominate on the charts since its release, earlier this month.
By
Cole Blake
9 hrs ago
1051 Views
Mixtapes
Playboi Carti Says "SORRY 4 DA WAIT" With An Unforeseen Deluxe Version Of "MUSIC"
Playboi Carti has been very generous during this era of "MUSIC" and he's not done giving with this surprise deluxe.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 hrs ago
1298 Views