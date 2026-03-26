Lil Baby & Playboi Carti Tease New Music Ahead Of "Dominique"

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Lil Baby attends The Jones & Friends Project Toy Giveaway on December 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Lil Baby initially teased that "Dominique" was going to drop last February but the project has been in limbo since then.

Lil Baby is seemingly still working on Dominique, another solo album that was teased last year after WHAM. The potential evidence is what sounds to be a trio of snippets surfacing on social media. Caught by Hip Hop All Day, they vary in vibe but share sonic palettes we are accustomed to hearing from the "Freestyle" hitmaker.

However, despite these teasers having apparent ties to this project, what's also capturing fans' attention is the guest rapper in the clips. That would be nonother than Playboi Carti, whose vocals we sadly don't get to hear a glimpse of.

If this collaboration releases, it will be just the second time these two have worked together.

They first united their talents on Lil Baby's most recent offering, December 2025's The Leaks. The duo, along with Skooly, linked on the song "Let's Do It."

Overall, fans seem pretty eager to hear these songs, including Carti's, as soon as possible. "back in that mode mode," one fan writes in the comments section. "All these snippets are so hard," another adds.

A third predicts greatness for Dominique. "Dominique gonna be legendary mark my words."

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When Is Lil Baby Dropping Dominique?

While it's great to see fans still ready for new Lil Baby despite his busy 12 months last year, we feel there's still a way to go before we get confirmation on it.

After all, Dominique was effectively ditched for The Leaks after the project was being teased to come out in February 2025. It wasn't until August that we got the idea that the former wasn't coming any time soon.

Moreover, the last update we got on its whereabouts was that month and Baby didn't necessarily say Dominique was the next tape to drop. He told PlaqueBoyMax during a stream: "I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one."

That obviously didn't come to fruition, but maybe these teasers are a sign that things are trending in the right direction. Last January, Lil Baby explained that Dominique will be a more "personal" body of work. "Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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