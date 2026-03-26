Lil Baby & Playboi Carti Tease New Music Ahead Of "Dominique"

Lil Baby is seemingly still working on Dominique, another solo album that was teased last year after WHAM. The potential evidence is what sounds to be a trio of snippets surfacing on social media. Caught by Hip Hop All Day, they vary in vibe but share sonic palettes we are accustomed to hearing from the "Freestyle" hitmaker.

However, despite these teasers having apparent ties to this project, what's also capturing fans' attention is the guest rapper in the clips. That would be nonother than Playboi Carti, whose vocals we sadly don't get to hear a glimpse of.

If this collaboration releases, it will be just the second time these two have worked together.

They first united their talents on Lil Baby's most recent offering, December 2025's The Leaks. The duo, along with Skooly, linked on the song "Let's Do It."

Overall, fans seem pretty eager to hear these songs, including Carti's, as soon as possible. "back in that mode mode," one fan writes in the comments section. "All these snippets are so hard," another adds.

A third predicts greatness for Dominique. "Dominique gonna be legendary mark my words."

When Is Lil Baby Dropping Dominique?

While it's great to see fans still ready for new Lil Baby despite his busy 12 months last year, we feel there's still a way to go before we get confirmation on it.

After all, Dominique was effectively ditched for The Leaks after the project was being teased to come out in February 2025. It wasn't until August that we got the idea that the former wasn't coming any time soon.

Moreover, the last update we got on its whereabouts was that month and Baby didn't necessarily say Dominique was the next tape to drop. He told PlaqueBoyMax during a stream: "I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one."