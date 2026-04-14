Gio Threatens To Expose "Lanky B*tch" Playboi Carti

BY Cole Blake
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Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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Giovanna Ramos asked fans which of Playboi Carti's unreleased songs they want her to share on social media.

Giovanna Ramos threatened to expose Playboi Carti in a series of fiery posts on social media on Tuesday, warning that she'll "turn this b*tch up" if he doesn't respond to her by 11:00 AM. While she has since deleted the posts, screenshots of them have been circulating online.

“You met your match b*tch,” she wrote in one post. “I play with a lot of things but with a b*tch ass n***a ain’t never been the case.” In another, she added: “You lanky b*tch you. On my dead granny grave you won’t know rest until I’m dead. Call whoever on me. I’m just getting started.”

Eventually, Gio seemingly offered to start leaking his unreleased music, asking fans what songs they want to hear first. “You think you the only psyched out person in the world?” she further asked. “B*tch ah smear dog sh*t down yo back before I let you think some sh*t like that.”

In the latest post, she wrote: “Idek why you choose to play w a b*tch like me, Ima put my paws on you every time. EVERY TIME. You bald headed b*tch!!”

Read More: Gio Claims Playboi Carti's New Album "BABY BOI" Is Already Done

Playboi Carti & Gio's Relationship

Playboi Carti and Gio have been linked since early 2025. That May, Summer Walker sparked speculation that the two secretly got married by sharing a picture of herself with the couple in the studio. "Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman & your wife is so sweet n funny [white heart emoji]," she captioned the post.

After that, Gio made headlines for claiming that Carti's next album, Baby Boi, was done. "Yeah, BABY BOI is done," she said in a video on social media. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."

Prior to his relationship with Gio, Carti dated Iggy Azalea from 2018 to 2020. They share a son named Onyx.

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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