Gio Threatens To Expose "Lanky B*tch" Playboi Carti

Giovanna Ramos threatened to expose Playboi Carti in a series of fiery posts on social media on Tuesday, warning that she'll "turn this b*tch up" if he doesn't respond to her by 11:00 AM. While she has since deleted the posts, screenshots of them have been circulating online.

“You met your match b*tch,” she wrote in one post. “I play with a lot of things but with a b*tch ass n***a ain’t never been the case.” In another, she added: “You lanky b*tch you. On my dead granny grave you won’t know rest until I’m dead. Call whoever on me. I’m just getting started.”

Eventually, Gio seemingly offered to start leaking his unreleased music, asking fans what songs they want to hear first. “You think you the only psyched out person in the world?” she further asked. “B*tch ah smear dog sh*t down yo back before I let you think some sh*t like that.”

In the latest post, she wrote: “Idek why you choose to play w a b*tch like me, Ima put my paws on you every time. EVERY TIME. You bald headed b*tch!!”

Playboi Carti & Gio's Relationship

Playboi Carti and Gio have been linked since early 2025. That May, Summer Walker sparked speculation that the two secretly got married by sharing a picture of herself with the couple in the studio. "Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman & your wife is so sweet n funny [white heart emoji]," she captioned the post.

After that, Gio made headlines for claiming that Carti's next album, Baby Boi, was done. "Yeah, BABY BOI is done," she said in a video on social media. "BABY BOI is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess."