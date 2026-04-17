Iggy Azalea Takes Shots At Gio Ramos Amid Playboi Carti Tensions

Iggy Azalea doesn't have much love, if none at all, for Playboi Carti these days. From what she's said in recent years, the Australian content creator is raising their child, Onyx, completely on her own. While she's refrained from talking about him for the most part, she had to after getting under his current girlfriend's skin. That would be influencer and model, Gio Ramos.

It started with a simple tweet from the former femcee as caught by Kurrco. "Lol...," was apparently all it took for Gio Ramos to enter the chat. The latter would clap back with, "man idk why that yt lady laughing wtf [two laughing emojis]."

Azalea would then respond, "Note to self: don’t make vague posts anymore. Main character syndrome is real."

That appeared to end the mini back-and-forth between the two women, but a message was made. These two do not like each other in the slightest. Or at least Gio has a problem with Iggy now. It seems that "Fancy" hitmaker wasn't trying to stir anything up. But with social media being its own beast, it looks like Iggy is going to be much more direct the next time she makes a post.

It's important to note that the latter's cryptic post was made shortly after Gio went nuclear on the MUSIC artist. In a handful of Instagram Story posts, she threatened to expose him and unleash a lot of his unreleased material.

Gio Sounds Off On Playboi Carti

"You met your match b*tch," she wrote in one post. "I play with a lot of things but with a b*tch a*s n**** ain’t never been the case," She would continue her explosive rant elsewhere. "You lanky b*tch you. On my dead granny grave you won’t know rest until I’m dead. Call whoever on me. I’m just getting started."

Gio Ramos also gave Carti an 11:00 a.m. deadline to respond to her posts before causing even more of raucous. But it appears that he did make amends with his alleged girlfriend.

During a stream with N3on a couple days after her explosive messages, she revealed that she backed out from leaking his music. "He answered me, so I'm not going to... I would never," she said. Gio then implored the streamer's fans to chill out and that she just had to release some emotional tension. "I was mad y'all, let that go," she added.