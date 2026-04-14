News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
gio
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Relationships
Gio Threatens To Expose "Lanky B*tch" Playboi Carti
Giovanna Ramos asked fans which of Playboi Carti's unreleased songs they want her to share on social media.
By
Cole Blake
April 14, 2026