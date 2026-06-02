Drake Appears To Troll Playboi Carti By Liking His Ex's Instagram Post

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake is someone who can be incredibly petty on social media, and now, it appears as though Playboi Carti is feeling that wrath.

When Drake got into a beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, he ended up losing a lot of friends. One of those friends was Playboi Carti. The two had collaborated with one another in the past, and Drake should have been on MUSIC.

However, Carti decided to abandon Drake and switch teams. Instead, we got three Kendrick Lamar collaborations on MUSIC. From a pure music perspective, these collabs felt a bit cynical from the start. The styles didn't match, and some fans felt like the spots should have gone to Drake.

At this point, Drizzy does not seem to be friendly with Carti, at least not anymore. On ICEMAN, there were some bars that could have been interpreted as anti-Carti. Meanwhile, Drake has pulled off one of his signature social media maneuvers to get back at Carti.

Below, you can see that Drake liked the Instagram post of Gio Ramos, Carti's ex. In the post, Gio could be seen playing "Janice STFU."

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Drake Up To His Old Tricks
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Ramos recently went through a very public breakup with Carti. She put him on blast on social media and subsequently deleted him from her profile. Needless to say, she is not on good terms with the artist right now.

Having said that, this has opened the door for Drake to be petty. By liking Carti's ex's IG post, he is sending a message. A childish message, but a message nonetheless.

In the midst of all of this, Drake continues to win on the charts. His album ICEMAN is at number one on the Billboard 200 for the second straight week. Meanwhile, "Janice STFU" is at the top of the charts for a second week. With that in mind, one has to wonder why bother with all of this trolling when he's doing just fine without it.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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