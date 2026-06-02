Drake Appears To Troll Playboi Carti By Liking His Ex's Instagram Post

When Drake got into a beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, he ended up losing a lot of friends. One of those friends was Playboi Carti. The two had collaborated with one another in the past, and Drake should have been on MUSIC.

However, Carti decided to abandon Drake and switch teams. Instead, we got three Kendrick Lamar collaborations on MUSIC. From a pure music perspective, these collabs felt a bit cynical from the start. The styles didn't match, and some fans felt like the spots should have gone to Drake.

At this point, Drizzy does not seem to be friendly with Carti, at least not anymore. On ICEMAN, there were some bars that could have been interpreted as anti-Carti. Meanwhile, Drake has pulled off one of his signature social media maneuvers to get back at Carti.

Below, you can see that Drake liked the Instagram post of Gio Ramos, Carti's ex. In the post, Gio could be seen playing "Janice STFU."

Drake Up To His Old Tricks

Ramos recently went through a very public breakup with Carti. She put him on blast on social media and subsequently deleted him from her profile. Needless to say, she is not on good terms with the artist right now.

Having said that, this has opened the door for Drake to be petty. By liking Carti's ex's IG post, he is sending a message. A childish message, but a message nonetheless.