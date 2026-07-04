Playboi Carti Seems To Clap Back At Drake Diss On Ken Carson's New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Playboi Carti Drake Diss Ken Carson New Album
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake had a purported shot for Playboi Carti on "ICEMAN," which Carti may have responded to on the new Ken Carson collab "wedidit."

Ken Carson just dropped his new album Xperiment, which has two features from his Opium boss Playboi Carti. The cut "wedidit" got particular attention because of one sly bar from the Atlanta rapper: "Teen X done told you, I'll blast at you, crodie." Carti's use of the Toronto slang term "crodie" made many fans believe this is a Drake response, as the 6ix God purportedly dissed him on ICEMAN just a few weeks ago.

"Baby boy, please / I heard what you said to lil' bro about me / Yeah, and when you run into the Iceman, what you gon' do except freeze? / You not ‘bout to squeeze, you not in the streets / I’m cuttin’ n***as off at the knees, there ain’t no standin' on business with me," he had rapped on "Whisper My Name."

The mention of "Teen X" in Carti's bar is also interesting. It's one of Carson's projects and a bit of a nickname for him, but it's also the title of Carti's Whole Lotta Red collaboration with Future from back in 2020. Considering Drake and Future's reunion, maybe this is a sly reference to Pluto really being on ATL's side, but this is probably just a massive reach.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Drake & Playboi Carti Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Playboi Carti's beef is, like many other hip-hop conflicts these days, a byproduct of the Kendrick Lamar battle. They didn't really have any issues between them before that, but when MUSIC came out with three K.Dot features, the dynamic was clear.

Prior to this, there had been tracks like "No Face" that were supposed to have Drizzy and Carti team up, but the OVO mogul dropped them solo, if at all. Some fans thought there were just clearance issues that didn't have much to do with the beef.

But these days, it's clear they are at odds. While neither of their purported disses towards each other is explicit, it's hard for fans to interpret them in any other way.

Will they ever bury the hatchet? It seems unlikely, but the "Pain 1993" duo have done far more surprising things in their careers than something like this.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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