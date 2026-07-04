Playboi Carti Seems To Clap Back At Drake Diss On Ken Carson's New Album

Ken Carson just dropped his new album Xperiment, which has two features from his Opium boss Playboi Carti. The cut "wedidit" got particular attention because of one sly bar from the Atlanta rapper: "Teen X done told you, I'll blast at you, crodie." Carti's use of the Toronto slang term "crodie" made many fans believe this is a Drake response, as the 6ix God purportedly dissed him on ICEMAN just a few weeks ago.

"Baby boy, please / I heard what you said to lil' bro about me / Yeah, and when you run into the Iceman, what you gon' do except freeze? / You not ‘bout to squeeze, you not in the streets / I’m cuttin’ n***as off at the knees, there ain’t no standin' on business with me," he had rapped on "Whisper My Name."

The mention of "Teen X" in Carti's bar is also interesting. It's one of Carson's projects and a bit of a nickname for him, but it's also the title of Carti's Whole Lotta Red collaboration with Future from back in 2020. Considering Drake and Future's reunion, maybe this is a sly reference to Pluto really being on ATL's side, but this is probably just a massive reach.

Drake & Playboi Carti Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Playboi Carti's beef is, like many other hip-hop conflicts these days, a byproduct of the Kendrick Lamar battle. They didn't really have any issues between them before that, but when MUSIC came out with three K.Dot features, the dynamic was clear.

Prior to this, there had been tracks like "No Face" that were supposed to have Drizzy and Carti team up, but the OVO mogul dropped them solo, if at all. Some fans thought there were just clearance issues that didn't have much to do with the beef.

But these days, it's clear they are at odds. While neither of their purported disses towards each other is explicit, it's hard for fans to interpret them in any other way.

Will they ever bury the hatchet? It seems unlikely, but the "Pain 1993" duo have done far more surprising things in their careers than something like this.