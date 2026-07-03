xperiment - Album by Ken Carson

Ken Carson is officially entering his next era with his most ambitious project yet, xperiment. The Atlanta rapper shares his fifth studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2025's chart-topping More Chaos. After teasing unreleased music during his Rolling Loud Orlando set and Summer Smash appearance, Carson has built plenty of anticipation around the project. Instead of a traditional album rollout, Carson leaned into Opium's mystery. In early June, he began teasing xperiment through a cryptic alternate Instagram account (@xperimenting0_0). The obscure posts sparked fan speculation. Then, the campaign reached another level when he shared a photo of a USB drive before hiding physical copies in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York for fans to hunt down.
The feature list is pretty stacked with heavyweights such as Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert appearing as features on the project. Destroy Lonely and 2hollis also make appearances on the 22-track project. With xperiment, the Opium star looks poised to continue his reign as one of rage rap's biggest innovators while pushing his sound even further. It's safe to say that fans are in for a treat with this project.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Album: xperiment
Tracklist For xperiment
- wheredoistart
- deaf note (with Playboi Carti)
- shadeson (with 2hollis)
- gynecologist
- wrist
- edm
- truth
- outofmybody
- the ritual
- interlude
- ghost (with Lil Uzi Vert)
- drug kit (with Young Thug)
- possession
- fw00
- somanybags
- shopping (with Destroy Lonely)
- amandabynes
- amnesia
- flamethrower
- knocking
- addiction
- wedidit (with Playboi Carti)