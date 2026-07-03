xperiment - Album by Ken Carson

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.18.34 PM Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.18.34 PM
The Opium rapper returns with 22 new songs.

Ken Carson is officially entering his next era with his most ambitious project yet, xperiment. The Atlanta rapper shares his fifth studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2025's chart-topping More Chaos. After teasing unreleased music during his Rolling Loud Orlando set and Summer Smash appearance, Carson has built plenty of anticipation around the project. Instead of a traditional album rollout, Carson leaned into Opium's mystery. In early June, he began teasing xperiment through a cryptic alternate Instagram account (@xperimenting0_0). The obscure posts sparked fan speculation. Then, the campaign reached another level when he shared a photo of a USB drive before hiding physical copies in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York for fans to hunt down.

The feature list is pretty stacked with heavyweights such as Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert appearing as features on the project. Destroy Lonely and 2hollis also make appearances on the 22-track project. With xperiment, the Opium star looks poised to continue his reign as one of rage rap's biggest innovators while pushing his sound even further. It's safe to say that fans are in for a treat with this project.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Album: xperiment

Tracklist For xperiment
  1. wheredoistart
  2. deaf note (with Playboi Carti)
  3. shadeson (with 2hollis)
  4. gynecologist
  5. wrist
  6. edm
  7. truth
  8. outofmybody
  9. the ritual
  10. interlude
  11. ghost (with Lil Uzi Vert)
  12. drug kit (with Young Thug)
  13. possession
  14. fw00
  15. somanybags
  16. shopping (with Destroy Lonely)
  17. amandabynes
  18. amnesia
  19. flamethrower
  20. knocking
  21. addiction
  22. wedidit (with Playboi Carti)
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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