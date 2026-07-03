xperiment - Album by Ken Carson

Ken Carson is officially entering his next era with his most ambitious project yet, xperiment. The Atlanta rapper shares his fifth studio album and the highly anticipated follow-up to 2025's chart-topping More Chaos. After teasing unreleased music during his Rolling Loud Orlando set and Summer Smash appearance, Carson has built plenty of anticipation around the project. Instead of a traditional album rollout, Carson leaned into Opium's mystery. In early June, he began teasing xperiment through a cryptic alternate Instagram account (@xperimenting0_0). The obscure posts sparked fan speculation. Then, the campaign reached another level when he shared a photo of a USB drive before hiding physical copies in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York for fans to hunt down.