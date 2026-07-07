Too Many Poles - Song by Ken Carson

Ken Carson has finally delivered his new album Xperiment following months of anticipation. So far, there has been quite a bit of discourse about the project and whether or not the artist is actually experimenting. Ultimately, that is a subjective matter. What isn't subjective is the fact that Carson dropped a new song on Monday as part of his Digital Deluxe companion to Xperiment. The song is called "Too Many Poles," and can be purchased here. This track comes with Carson's signature melodies and ear for instrumentals. It's a song that is undeniably within his sound, and it makes sense that this would be a bonus for the album.
Release Date: July 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Xperiment Digital Deluxe
Quotable Lyrics from Too Many Poles
This stick ain't got no switch, but it glitch like one (Brrt, brrt)
He hate on a rockstar 'cause his bitch like one (What the fuck?)
Told you I wasn't fuckin' with ya, I ain't actin' like nothin' (What the fuck?)
'Boutta shoot shit out before I shoot the one (Yeah, yeah)