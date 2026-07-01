Ken Carson Unveils Tracklist And Features For New Album "Xperiment"

Ken Carson is an artist who has completely captured the youth. The Opium artist has the backing of Playboi Carti, which goes a long way with the Gen Z hip-hop audience. Meanwhile, his brand of rage music has exploded in recent years, making him a festival darling.
After the success of A Great Chaos in 2023 and More Chaos in 2025, Carson is back with his latest body of work, Xperiment. This project could be his most experimental yet, as the name would suggest.
However, there are still quite a few unknowns going into the project. While we do know that this is dropping on Friday, July 3, we still don't have a lead single. The sound of the record is a complete mystery.
Thankfully, the artist has at the very least delivered the tracklist and feature list for the album. As you will see, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, 2Hollis, Destroy Lonely, and Lil Uzi Vert will all be on the record.
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Xperiment Tracklist & Features
Xperiment Tracklist:
- wheredoistart
- deaf note (feat. Playboi Carti)
- shadeson (feat. 2Hollis)
- gynecologist
- wrist
- edm
- truth
- outofmybody
- the ritual
- interlude
- ghost (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
- drug kit (feat. Young Thug)
- possession
- fw00
- somanybags
- shopping (feat. Destroy Lonely)
- amandabynes
- amnesia
- flamethrower
- knocking
- addiction
- wedidit (feat. Playboi Carti)
In the world of youth-driven rage rap, this could very well prove to be one of the biggest albums of the entire year. It's a project that Carson's fans have been anticipating, and we are excited to hear what he has been cooking up.
Carson continues to ascend on a mainstream level, and this album could give him superstar status.