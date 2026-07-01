Ken Carson Unveils Tracklist And Features For New Album "Xperiment"

Ken Carson is dropping his new album "Xperiment" on Friday, and there are going to be some massive features.

In the world of youth-driven rage rap, this could very well prove to be one of the biggest albums of the entire year. It's a project that Carson's fans have been anticipating, and we are excited to hear what he has been cooking up.

However, there are still quite a few unknowns going into the project. While we do know that this is dropping on Friday, July 3, we still don't have a lead single. The sound of the record is a complete mystery.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!