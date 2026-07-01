Ken Carson Unveils Tracklist And Features For New Album "Xperiment"

BY Alexander Cole
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BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Ken Carson performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Ken Carson is dropping his new album "Xperiment" on Friday, and there are going to be some massive features.

Ken Carson is an artist who has completely captured the youth. The Opium artist has the backing of Playboi Carti, which goes a long way with the Gen Z hip-hop audience. Meanwhile, his brand of rage music has exploded in recent years, making him a festival darling.

After the success of A Great Chaos in 2023 and More Chaos in 2025, Carson is back with his latest body of work, Xperiment. This project could be his most experimental yet, as the name would suggest.

However, there are still quite a few unknowns going into the project. While we do know that this is dropping on Friday, July 3, we still don't have a lead single. The sound of the record is a complete mystery.

Thankfully, the artist has at the very least delivered the tracklist and feature list for the album. As you will see, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, 2Hollis, Destroy Lonely, and Lil Uzi Vert will all be on the record.

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Xperiment Tracklist & Features

Xperiment Tracklist:

  1. wheredoistart
  2. deaf note (feat. Playboi Carti)
  3. shadeson (feat. 2Hollis)
  4. gynecologist
  5. wrist
  6. edm
  7. truth
  8. outofmybody
  9. the ritual
  10. interlude
  11. ghost (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
  12. drug kit (feat. Young Thug)
  13. possession
  14. fw00
  15. somanybags
  16. shopping (feat. Destroy Lonely)
  17. amandabynes
  18. amnesia
  19. flamethrower
  20. knocking
  21. addiction
  22. wedidit (feat. Playboi Carti)

In the world of youth-driven rage rap, this could very well prove to be one of the biggest albums of the entire year. It's a project that Carson's fans have been anticipating, and we are excited to hear what he has been cooking up.

Carson continues to ascend on a mainstream level, and this album could give him superstar status.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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