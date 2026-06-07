The New Jordan Triangle Set To Release In Vibrant "Hyper Punch"

The Jordan Triangle "Hyper Punch" has a confirmed release date of July 2nd per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Official images of the shoe are now available, showing the full colorway from multiple angles.

The Triangle is one of Jordan Brand's newer performance basketball silhouettes. This "Hyper Punch" version uses a bold color palette that stands out from more traditional Jordan Brand basketball releases.

The upper features a hyper punch pink tone across most of the shoe. A textured mesh panel covers the side of the upper in a slightly deeper pink shade. Black hits the collar, laces, and toe area, adding contrast to the overall look.

The midsole uses a lighter pink foam that transitions from the upper cleanly. Black outsole pods sit beneath the forefoot in a triangular arrangement, which connects directly to the shoe's name. A ZoomX foam unit is visible in the midsole, indicating that the shoe carries performance cushioning intended for on-court use.

Jordan Triangle "Hyper Punch"

Image via Nike

The Jordan Triangle is a relatively new addition to the Jordan Brand basketball lineup. It sits outside the retro catalog and focuses on current performance rather than heritage. The ZoomX foam in the midsole is a cushioning technology Nike and Jordan Brand reserve for high end models.

Its inclusion here signals that the Triangle is built for actual court use rather than lifestyle appeal. The triangular outsole pod arrangement gives the shoe its name and also serves a functional purpose in terms of traction and court feel.

The "Hyper Punch" colorway uses pink in a way that reads more as a performance color than a fashion-forward choice. Jordan Brand has released similar vivid colorways on other shoes before.

Jordan Triangle "Hyper Punch" Retail Price

The Triangle silhouette has been positioned as a modern performance basketball shoe rather than a retro. The "Hyper Punch" colorway is one of the more visually distinct options released on the model so far.

A July 2nd release gives collectors and basketball players about a month to prepare for the drop. Finally, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145.

Image via Nike