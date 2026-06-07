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jordan triangle
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Sneakers
The New Jordan Triangle Set To Release In Vibrant "Hyper Punch"
The Jordan Triangle "Hyper Punch" is set to release on July 2, bringing a vibrant colorway to one of Jordan's newer silhouettes.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 07, 2026