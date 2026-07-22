Drake Serenaded With "Marvins Room" During NOCTA Manor Party

Drake has a massive catalog of hits that dates back to the late 2000s. However, there is no denying that the artist truly hit his stride in the early 2010s with a plethora of classics. One of which was his album, Take Care.

This was the album that most fans will agree is an undeniable classic. From the singing tracks to the sharp bars, this is the Drake project that truly does have it all. Of course, one of the most beloved hits from the album is "Marvins Room." It was a polarizing cut at the time, with some calling Drake "soft." Others, however, found the track to be a vulnerable breath of fresh air.

Drake got to relive the track recently as he attended the NOCTA Manor Party. As you can see in the clip below, during the party, he was serenaded by a crowd rendition of "Marvins Room."

Drake Relives The Past

Funny enough, Drake almost seemed embarrassed while standing there listening to the partygoers. He didn't sing with them, and just stood there. Honestly, we can't really blame him.

When people sing Happy Birthday to you, it typically elicits a similar response. Hearing people sing in your honor can always be a tad jarring. That said, we're sure internally, Drizzy is appreciative of the longevity of the song.