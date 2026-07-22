Drake Serenaded With "Marvins Room" During NOCTA Manor Party

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Preseason-Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake was attending the NOCTA Manor Party, where he could be seen vibing out to some of the most iconic hits of his career.

Drake has a massive catalog of hits that dates back to the late 2000s. However, there is no denying that the artist truly hit his stride in the early 2010s with a plethora of classics. One of which was his album, Take Care.

This was the album that most fans will agree is an undeniable classic. From the singing tracks to the sharp bars, this is the Drake project that truly does have it all. Of course, one of the most beloved hits from the album is "Marvins Room." It was a polarizing cut at the time, with some calling Drake "soft." Others, however, found the track to be a vulnerable breath of fresh air.

Drake got to relive the track recently as he attended the NOCTA Manor Party. As you can see in the clip below, during the party, he was serenaded by a crowd rendition of "Marvins Room."

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Drake Relives The Past

Funny enough, Drake almost seemed embarrassed while standing there listening to the partygoers. He didn't sing with them, and just stood there. Honestly, we can't really blame him.

When people sing Happy Birthday to you, it typically elicits a similar response. Hearing people sing in your honor can always be a tad jarring. That said, we're sure internally, Drizzy is appreciative of the longevity of the song.

To this day, Drake is still dropping hits. Of course, with ICEMAN, he had a number-one song with "Janice STFU." Tracks like "Shabang," "National Treasures," and "Burning Bridges" have also resonated with fans. In another 20 years from now, perhaps those are the songs fans will be singing at Drake.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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