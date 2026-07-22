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Marvins Room
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Drake Serenaded With "Marvins Room" During NOCTA Manor Party
Drake was attending the NOCTA Manor Party, where he could be seen vibing out to some of the most iconic hits of his career.
By
Alexander Cole
July 22, 2026