Domenico Formichetti

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Streetwear
Drake's Latest NOCTA Manor Jacket Was Handmade In Italy
A custom NOCTA Manor piece worn by Drake was handmade in Italy using very traditional Como silk techniques.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 22, 2026