Boyz II Men Shares New Samples Tied To Their Air Jordan 11 Story

Boyz II Men shared a new look at samples tied to their Air Jordan 11 legacy. A recent post walked through the story behind that connection. It centers on a well-known moment from 1995. Michael Jordan reportedly joked with Tinker Hatfield about the shoe's off-court potential.

He predicted someone would eventually wear the Air Jordan 11 with a suit. Later that year, Boyz II Men wore Concord 11s at an awards show. The story goes that Jordan called Hatfield afterward and said, "I told you so."

That moment has been retold for decades within sneaker culture. Interestingly, no photos or footage actually confirm it happened as described. Still, the legend has stuck around and shaped the shoe's off-court reputation.

Recent images show several sample pairs tied to this ongoing story. One box reads "BIIM" alongside a wavy, patent-inspired design. Another photo shows a black and white Concord-style pair up close. A third image reveals icy blue accents paired with black detailing.

These samples follow a real PE the group wore earlier this month. That pair debuted during a live MLB All-Star Game performance. Together, these samples build out a fuller collection tied to the group's name. It's unclear if any of these pairs will release publicly.

Boyz II Men Air Jordan 11 Collab

The Air Jordan 11 debuted in 1995, designed by Tinker Hatfield for Michael Jordan. Its patent leather build gave the shoe a more formal appearance than earlier models. That look inspired Jordan's joke about people wearing it with tuxedos.

Boyz II Men's alleged 1996 Grammy appearance became the moment that "proved him right." Despite the story's popularity, no verified footage supports it actually happening. Other groups from that era, like 112, were documented wearing the shoe instead.