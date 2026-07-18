Boyz II Men's MLB Appearance Included A Custom Air Jordan 11

Boyz II Men wore a special Air Jordan 11 during their MLB All-Star performance. The Philadelphia group took the field at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. They performed during MLB's Stand Up to Cancer moment in the fifth inning.

Their pair flipped the design of the classic "Concord" colorway. The traditional black patent mudguard was swapped for crisp white leather. Meanwhile, the rest of the upper stayed black with a molded leather finish. The sole kept the icy, translucent look Jordan 11s are known for.

This shoe connects to a long-running story in sneaker culture. Boyz II Men have long been credited with first wearing the Concord 11 publicly. Fans often point to the 1996 Grammy Awards as that moment. No actual photos or footage confirm that story ever happened.

Still, the legend has stuck around sneaker circles for decades. This new PE gives the group an official tie to the shoe. The performance also fit into a bigger night for Philadelphia talent. Patti LaBelle sang the national anthem earlier in the evening.

There's no word yet on whether this shoe will release publicly. For now, it remains a one-of-one moment for the group. It adds a new chapter to their connection with the Air Jordan 11.

Boyz II Men Air Jordan 11 PE

The Boyz II Men pair reworks the Concord 11's original color layout. Instead of black patent leather, the mudguard now uses white leather instead.

The rest of the shoe keeps a smooth, molded black finish throughout. That swap flips the shoe's usual look while keeping its identity recognizable.

The icy outsole mixes clear and blue tones, matching past Jordan 11 releases. This detail ties the design back to the sneaker's most recognizable feature. The shoe arrives as Jordan Brand plans a big year for the 11.

3 separate versions are expected as part of Space Jam's 30th anniversary. That timing makes this PE feel especially relevant right now. Whether or not it ever releases, the shoe adds to sneaker folklore. It formalizes a connection fans have talked about for years.