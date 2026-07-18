The ANTA KAI 3 "Mother's Love" drops today, with only hours left before it does. This colorway comes from Kyrie Irving's signature line with ANTA. The design leans into a soft rose pink color scheme throughout.

Subtle rose patterns appear across the upper, visible mostly up close. From a distance, the shoe reads as a clean, simple pink tone. The heel features embroidered lettering that reads "Mother's Passion." That detail pays tribute to the strength and love tied to motherhood. Each pair also includes a small "Mother's Passion" badge inside the box.

ANTA describes the colorway as a tribute to family and emotional support. This release arrives alongside another new colorway called "Triple Black." That version takes a darker, more serious approach compared to this one. Both shoes share the same KAI 3 build and material construction.

The shoe uses a mesh and TPU upper for structure and support. ANTA's Nitrogen cushioning system runs through the sole as well. That setup aims to absorb impact during quick movements on court.

An anti-slip outsole rounds out the shoe's performance features. This drop follows a pattern of storytelling colorways throughout Kyrie's ANTA line. Past releases have leaned into Kyrie's heritage, family, and personal stories.

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ANTA KAI 3 “Mother’s Love”

The "Mother's Love" colorway builds its story around family and personal connection. ANTA describes the design as inspired by warmth and unwavering support. Rose patterns run subtly across the mesh upper throughout the shoe. That detail becomes more visible the closer you look at the material.

The embroidered heel lettering adds a personal touch to the overall design. It reinforces the emotional theme behind this specific KAI 3 release. Structurally, the shoe stays consistent with other pairs in the KAI 3 line. It uses the same cushioning and support system found across the collection. That means players get familiar performance alongside the new visual storytelling.