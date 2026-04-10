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Steph Curry Wore LeBron's Rookie Shoe And Kyrie's New ANTA
Stephen Curry honored LeBron James with the Nike Air Zoom Generation in the tunnel and debuted the unreleased ANTA KAI 3 "Mastery."
By
Ben Atkinson
April 10, 2026