Steph Curry Wore LeBron's Rookie Shoe And Kyrie's New ANTA

Stephen Curry's sneaker free agency just produced another double feature. Against the Sacramento Kings on April 8, Curry came to play with two very different pairs. In the tunnel, he rocked LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation. On the court, he debuted the unreleased ANTA KAI 3 "Mastery."

The Nike Air Zoom Generation made its official debut during LeBron James' first regular season game as a professional on November 5th, 2003. Curry wearing it in the tunnel was a clear tribute to King James. It is one of the most historically significant shoes in NBA history.

Then the game started, and Curry switched things up entirely. The Warriors star laced up an unreleased "Mastery" ANTA KAI 3, Kyrie Irving's signature shoe, during Golden State's 110-105 win over the Kings.

Curry first debuted the ANTA KAI 3 back in January and revealed he called Kyrie Irving beforehand to get his blessing. The respect between the two has been well documented. Wearing a new colorway of the KAI 3 in a win only adds to that story.

ANTA continues to stand out among the brands in Curry's sneaker free agency rotation. Tuesday night showed why. Two shoes, two legends, one night.

Steph Curry x LeBron Nike Air Zoom Generation

The Nike Air Zoom Generation made its official debut during LeBron James' first regular season game on November 5th, 2003. The "First Game" colorway that Curry wore in the tunnel is one of the most storied in the entire LeBron Nike catalog.

It features a white leather base with red mesh paneling and navy accents. The design was inspired by LeBron's Hummer H2 and built around a Zoom Air forefoot unit and Max Air heel cushioning.

The gold "11-5-2003" stitching on the inner collar makes it deeply personal. Curry wearing it as a tunnel shoe was the perfect quiet tribute to a living legend.

Steph Curry Rocks New ANTA KAI 3

The ANTA KAI 3 "Mastery" features a warm, earthy tan upper with rust-red detailing across the side panels. Speckled midsole accents and a translucent outsole add texture to the understated color palette. "WSC" is scripted on the forefoot, a nod to Curry's connection to the shoe.

The KAI 3 was inspired by the peregrine falcon and features ventilated detailing and a nitrogen-infused foam midsole. The colorway reads more lifestyle than performance, but it holds its own on the court.