Supreme's LA Store Closes After Major Water Main Break Leads To Sinkhole

BY Ben Atkinson
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A major water main break near Sunset Boulevard caused flooding and a sinkhole that closed Supreme's Los Angeles store.

Supreme's Los Angeles store closed this week after a massive water main break. The rupture happened early Thursday morning in West Hollywood, right near Sunset Boulevard.

Water rushed through the streets for hours before crews finally got it under control. That flooding left a large sinkhole right outside the Supreme storefront. Sunset Boulevard remains closed while crews continue working on repairs.

City water officials responded quickly once the break was reported. Several other nearby businesses also had to close as crews assessed the damage. Some parked cars and nearby buildings took on water as well. A few residents reported flooding inside their homes and garages too.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported despite all the chaos in the area. Officials also confirmed that drinking water stayed safe throughout the incident. Right now, there's no clear timeline for when the road will reopen. That means Supreme's closure could stretch on longer than expected. The sinkhole sits directly in front of the store's entrance, making things tricky.

Crews will need to fix both the pipeline and the damaged street. Until that work wraps up, the West Hollywood store will likely stay closed. For now, shoppers in the area should expect delays getting to the store.

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Supreme Los Angeles Store Closed

The broken water main dates back roughly 108 years, according to city officials. Aging infrastructure like this remains common throughout parts of Los Angeles.

Once the pipe ruptured, water quickly overwhelmed nearby storm drains and sidewalks. Multiple streets around Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards also closed as a result. Metro bus lines had to reroute away from the flooded area entirely.

Crews first needed to pump standing water before inspecting the damaged pipeline. Structural engineers are also checking nearby buildings for any foundation issues. Supreme's store sits close enough to the break to be directly affected.

Until repairs finish, foot traffic near the store will likely stay limited. This kind of damage will probably tends to take days, not hours, to resolve.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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