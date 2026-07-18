Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Gets Another Release Date Change

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" release date has moved yet again, causing some speculation about the frantic release.

The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" got delayed again, this time landing on August 6th. That's the third known date change for this shoe since spring. It was originally set for a July release, and Jordan Brand pushed it back once already before this latest shift.

Repeated delays like this often point to something behind the scenes, and production issues are a common cause for a shoe with this much detail. The Bin 23 line leans heavily on premium materials and hand-finished touches. Also debossed artwork, wax seals, and individually numbered pairs all take extra time to get right.

Limited runs like this one also leave little room for error, so if quality control flags even a small batch, that alone can push a date back. It's worth noting this isn't unique to the AJ8, since both the Bin 23 Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 3 saw similar delays earlier this year.

That pattern suggests the whole revived Bin 23 program might be running behind internally. Though nothing has been confirmed, so take that as speculation for now. For now, August 6th is the date to watch, and given the track record here, another shift wouldn't be shocking.

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Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23"

The green colorway leans almost entirely tonal across the entire upper, with premium nubuck replacing the standard leather found on regular Air Jordan 8 releases. Graphics stretch across most of the shoe's mid-panel area, echoing patterns first used on the original 1993 Playoffs edition.

Red details break up the green base at the heel and pull tab, while the wax seal logo remains the clearest signal of Bin 23 branding. Packaging reportedly includes wooden shoe trees and a slide-out presentation box.

The detailed craftsmanship takes more time to produce at scale, which could help explain why this release keeps slipping. Given the repeated delays, demand has only grown since the shoe first leaked online. Bin 23 releases typically sell out fast due to their limited production runs, and this one likely won't be any different once it actually arrives.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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