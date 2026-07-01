Official Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 8 PRM "BIN 23"

The Air Jordan 8 PRM "Bin 23" is set to release on August 15th per zSneakerHeadz. The shoe arrives as the third entry in Jordan Brand's revived Bin 23 series for 2026.

An Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 6 both released earlier this year under the same line. Each model shares the same premium-focused approach that defined the original Bin 23 collection back in 2010.

This version of the Air Jordan 8 uses a deep green suede upper throughout. That same tone covers the laces, strap, midsole, and outsole for a tonal look.

Red accents show up on the heel disc and wax-style "23" stamp on the tongue. The wax seal detail has become the most recognizable element across the Bin 23 line.

The original Bin 23 series ran from 2010 to 2011, offering premium versions of classic Jordan silhouettes. Each pair featured hand-finished materials and limited production numbers. Jordan Brand is applying that same concept to this 2026 revival.

The shoe arrives in a tonal colorway that keeps the Jordan 8's busier paneling from feeling overwhelming. A fourth Bin 23 release, the Air Jordan 4 in brown, follows in December. Jordan Brand is also expected to include special packaging across each release in the series.

Air Jordan 8 PRM "BIN 23"

The Bin 23 name references the storage bin where Jordan Brand kept its archival samples and originals. The concept launched in 2010 as a way to offer premium, elevated takes on classic Jordan silhouettes. Limited production and higher-end materials separated each pair from standard retros.

This Air Jordan 8 version leans into suede and leather rather than the nubuck used on most retros. Deep green covers nearly every surface, keeping the color story simple. Red appears sparingly on the wax stamp and heel detail, adding the right amount of contrast.

The wax-style "23" seal on the tongue carries across all 2026 Bin 23 releases. It ties each shoe back to the series' identity without changing the original silhouette too much.