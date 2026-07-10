The Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23" Is Releasing Much Earlier Than Expected

Jordan Brand has confirmed a new release date for the Air Jordan 8 "Bin 23." The premium retro now drops July 24th, just two weeks away. It's the third entry in the revived Bin 23 series for 2026.

Earlier Bin 23 versions of the Jordan 6 and Jordan 3 already released this year. This pair uses a tonal Legion Pine green nubuck upper throughout. Red accents show up on the heel disc and pull tab. The signature Bin 23 wax stamp sits on the left tongue.

A newly debossed graphic covers much of the forefoot and cross straps. That pattern nods to African-inspired art from the original 1993 release. Vachetta leather lines the insoles, adding another premium material touch.

Green midsoles and outsoles keep the overall look tonal and understated. Just 2,300 pairs will be individually numbered for this release. That scarcity puts it in line with the earlier Bin 23 drops. Elevated packaging comes standard with this release too.

Wooden shoe trees, dust bags, and a retro card are all included. That card explains the Bin 23 series' original history and concept. A fourth release, an Air Jordan 4, is expected this December. Together, these four pairs make up the full 2026 Bin 23 lineup.

Air Jordan 8 "BIN 23"

The Bin 23 name comes from an actual storage bin at Jordan Brand. That bin reportedly held old samples and unreleased design concepts for years.

The original series launched in 2010, running through just one additional year. It included premium versions of the Jordan 2, 5, 7, 9, and 13. Each pair used upgraded materials like croc print and metallic leather finishes.

This 2026 revival brings that same idea to different, newer silhouettes instead. The Jordan 8 marks the first time this specific model gets that treatment. Its busy paneling made it a trickier shoe to translate into a luxury build.

The tonal color approach helps keep that complexity from feeling overwhelming visually. With such limited numbers, demand for this pair should stay high at launch.