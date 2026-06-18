Supreme And Martine Rose Are Putting Mike Tyson On The Nike Dunk Low

The Supreme x Martine Rose x Nike Dunk Low is shaping up to be one of the biggest three-way collaborations of fall 2026. Mike Tyson is the focal point of this release. Early reports promised the shoe would feature an athlete prominently, though no one expected this pairing

Images of Tyson appear across both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe. The artwork pulls from his Judgement Day win over Trevor Berbick in 1986. That fight made the 20-year-old Tyson the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

The rest of the design stays fairly understated outside the Tyson graphics. Plush leather covers a near triple black upper throughout the shoe.

Supreme and Martine Rose branding shows up on the heel. Gold detailing on the Nike tongue tag adds a championship-style finish. Nike, Supreme, and Martine Rose logos all appear printed on the insoles.

This release also marks a notable shift for Supreme. It's the first time Supreme has worked on the standard Dunk rather than the Nike SB Dunk. That silhouette has carried much of Supreme's Dunk legacy for decades now.

A sample tag on the early pair suggests final details could still change. The shoe is expected to release sometime later in 2026.

Supreme x Martine Rose x Nike Dunk Low “Mike Tyson”

Martine Rose has built a reputation for turning familiar Nike shapes into bolder fashion statements. Her past Nike work leaned experimental rather than wearable.

Recent projects included warped Air Monarch redesigns and unconventional Shox MR4 builds. This Dunk Low takes a different approach entirely. Rather than reshaping the silhouette, Rose focuses more on storytelling and material choices.

That makes it one of her more accessible Nike collaborations so far. Meanwhile, Supreme brings its own long history to the project. For nearly 25 years, Supreme's most celebrated Dunk work came through Nike SB specifically.