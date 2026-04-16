Jhonni Blaze Vows To “Mike Tyson” Tommie Lee Over Trash Talk

Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to drama, and currently, she's wrapped up in plenty. This is thanks to Jhonni Blaze, who took to social media earlier this week to put her on blast. In a fiery post, she accused the reality star of speaking negatively about her on Baddies, making it abundantly clear that she's not about to let it slide.

"Fair warning !!!!! @tommiee_ you been ducking me for a long time and to speak on me and I don't say nothing is enough for me to Mike Tyson yah ahhh go on about yah business !!!," she wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by Watch Live Bitez. "I just be singing and getting my money . Why even speak on me . Every cast member on the show I'm 99 percent cool with so wtf you bothering me ? Like make it make send my G ????"

She didn't stop there, however. Jhonni Blaze went on to advise Tommie to leave her alone, claiming that she has no interest in getting dragged into her beef.

Why Are Jhonni Blaze & Tommie Lee Beefing?

"Don't mistake my growth for anything to cover up something," she said. "I'm still me I just know how to control my self because I'm getting to a bag and got talent. That doesn't mean I'll allow folks to talk about me and I have no clue wtf going on. That ain't what's up."

"It all started cus I like someone I ain't even know she ain't like picture," Blaze continued. "How I'm suppose to keep up with you beef? Smh blocked my number and everything for nothing. That weak. I'm cool I don't do shi for camera if you catch it you catch it and I ain't a bully just keep my name out yah mouth I'm dead ah a girls girl leave me tf Alone."