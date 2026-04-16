Jhonni Blaze Vows To “Mike Tyson” Tommie Lee Over Trash Talk

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jhonni Blaze Tommie Lee Trash Talk
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 21: Jhonni Blaze attends CheMinistry's Kicks &amp; Conversations 10 Year Anniversary Experience on February 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images)
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Jhonni Blaze recently took to Instagram to put Tommie Lee on blast for speaking negatively about her on "Baddies."

Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to drama, and currently, she's wrapped up in plenty. This is thanks to Jhonni Blaze, who took to social media earlier this week to put her on blast. In a fiery post, she accused the reality star of speaking negatively about her on Baddies, making it abundantly clear that she's not about to let it slide.

"Fair warning !!!!! @tommiee_ you been ducking me for a long time and to speak on me and I don't say nothing is enough for me to Mike Tyson yah ahhh go on about yah business !!!," she wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by Watch Live Bitez. "I just be singing and getting my money . Why even speak on me . Every cast member on the show I'm 99 percent cool with so wtf you bothering me ? Like make it make send my G ????"

She didn't stop there, however. Jhonni Blaze went on to advise Tommie to leave her alone, claiming that she has no interest in getting dragged into her beef.

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Why Are Jhonni Blaze & Tommie Lee Beefing?

"Don't mistake my growth for anything to cover up something," she said. "I'm still me I just know how to control my self because I'm getting to a bag and got talent. That doesn't mean I'll allow folks to talk about me and I have no clue wtf going on. That ain't what's up."

"It all started cus I like someone I ain't even know she ain't like picture," Blaze continued. "How I'm suppose to keep up with you beef? Smh blocked my number and everything for nothing. That weak. I'm cool I don't do shi for camera if you catch it you catch it and I ain't a bully just keep my name out yah mouth I'm dead ah a girls girl leave me tf Alone."

At the time of writing, Tommie Lee has not publicly responded to Jhonni Blaze's

Read More: Tommie Lee Breaks Silence After Kiss With Solange’s Son, Julez Smith

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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