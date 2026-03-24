Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to sparking controversy, and this week, she's doing just that. Recently, some shocking footage of the reality star surfaced online. In it, she's seen spending her evening alongside Solange's 21-year-old son, Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. The two of them even shared a kiss, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. As expected, this has social media users up in arms, as they have a 20-year age gap.

"Why does this bother me so much?🙄 tommie leave that lil boy alone," one Instagram user writes. "Idc what nobody say she always pull any kinda stunt to get a buzz," another claims. Someone else says, "Entertaining a 21 year old at 41 is nasty... but doing that & you have kids his age? Smh oh the desperation."

Amid all of the backlash, Tommie hopped online to set the record straight. According to her, there's more to the story than what meets the eye.

Julez Smith Sexuality Rumors

"Lol this was fun," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Hate to break it to ya, I'm not that typa girl!!!" While her post has put some fans' minds at ease, others aren't convinced.

News of Tommie Lee and Julez's rendezvous comes just a few days after the latter was asked about the struggles he faces as a public figure during a livestream. He admitted that the hardest thing about being himself is misconceptions. He went on to reflect on rumors about his sexuality running rampant when he was just a kid, noting how the narrative changed once again a few years later when he kicked off his modeling career.

"Grown a** adults were calling me gay at 13," he recalled at the time. "They were saying I'm pretty, I'm a pretty boy. [...] I started modeling, and I went from bashing women to automatically now I'm gay."