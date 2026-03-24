Tommie Lee Breaks Silence After Kiss With Solange’s Son, Julez Smith

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tommie Lee Kiss Julez Smith
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 2: Tommie Lee attends Beats at the Bar at WXLLXM on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tommie Lee is currently receiving a great deal of backlash for enjoying a romantic evening alongside Solange's 21-year-old son.

Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to sparking controversy, and this week, she's doing just that. Recently, some shocking footage of the reality star surfaced online. In it, she's seen spending her evening alongside Solange's 21-year-old son, Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. The two of them even shared a kiss, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. As expected, this has social media users up in arms, as they have a 20-year age gap.

"Why does this bother me so much?🙄 tommie leave that lil boy alone," one Instagram user writes. "Idc what nobody say she always pull any kinda stunt to get a buzz," another claims. Someone else says, "Entertaining a 21 year old at 41 is nasty... but doing that & you have kids his age? Smh oh the desperation."

Amid all of the backlash, Tommie hopped online to set the record straight. According to her, there's more to the story than what meets the eye.

Read More: Tommie Lee Accused Of Bloodying Fan’s Face With Shot Glass

Julez Smith Sexuality Rumors

"Lol this was fun," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Hate to break it to ya, I'm not that typa girl!!!" While her post has put some fans' minds at ease, others aren't convinced.

News of Tommie Lee and Julez's rendezvous comes just a few days after the latter was asked about the struggles he faces as a public figure during a livestream. He admitted that the hardest thing about being himself is misconceptions. He went on to reflect on rumors about his sexuality running rampant when he was just a kid, noting how the narrative changed once again a few years later when he kicked off his modeling career.

"Grown a** adults were calling me gay at 13," he recalled at the time. "They were saying I'm pretty, I'm a pretty boy. [...] I started modeling, and I went from bashing women to automatically now I'm gay."

Read More: Tommie Lee Pops Off On Hotel Staff After They Seemingly Accuse Her Of Doing Drugs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Julez Smith Sexuality Rumors Gossip Solange’s Son, Julez Smith, Breaks Silence On Sexuality Rumors
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0