Tommie Lee Claims She Needs Surgery After Concerning Hospital Stay

Tommie Lee had a rough trip. The reality TV star was recently in Jamaica, but her sojourn resulted in a sudden hospital stay. She posted Instagram videos from her hospital bed on December 1, causing many of her fans to voice their concern. Lee provided additional context on Monday, December 2. The Love & Hip Hop star elaborated on the reason for her hospital, and revealed that she is going to have to undergo surgery. She also also found time to talk smack to some of her haters.

Tommie Lee told fans that she had a surgery scheduled for December 3. "I have surgery tomorrow," she said while seemingly standing. "I gotta hop around. I'm gonna make the most of it." The rapper went on to provide information about the injury. She posted a photo of a deep wound in her ankle, and explained that she is not able to put weight on said ankle at the moment. Tommie Lee's attention quickly turned to those who were mocking her injury in the comments, though. The rapper shot down the notion that her injury was a result of "karma." She also asserted that she is not going to wallow or feel bad for herself as a result of her misfortune.

Tommie Lee Injured Her Ankle In Jamaica

"For those who want to make a joke, be my guest," Tommie Lee explained. "Because that karma that you speak of, when you make jokes like that, I return to sender every time." The rapper also reflected on fans who joked about her getting jumped in Jamaica, and her public persona as a result of her time on Love & Hip Hop. Tommie Lee blamed the show's producers for making her out to be a meaner person than she really is. "It goes back to Love & Hip Hop," she noted. "This whole narrative... party who I am and partly not."

Tommie Lee went on to note that she does not regret any of the things she said or did on the show. She maintained that she always did, and always will, act in her own best interest. Furthermore, the rapper is tired of fans trying to stage "gotcha" moments with her. Lee dared them to jot down what she said, take a screenshot, or do whatever else they have to do. She is going to stand by what she does, regardless of the pushback she gets. We wish Tommie Lee a speedy recovery.