Tommie Lee Learns Police Have A Warrant For Her Arrest In Hilarious Clip

Recently, Tommie Lee was caught off guard while filming an episode of her new Zeus series, Tommie Sh*t. In a clip shared on X by @ZeusNetworkTea, she's seen chatting with some friends when a man approaches her and tells her there's a warrant out for her arrest. She looked stunned for a moment, then proceeded to book it. "Who is Atasha Jefferson?" she asked while running away after being identified by her government name.
Obviously, Tommie Lee wasn't looking to spend the rest of her evening at the police station like the man suggested, and was willing to do what she had to to get out of there. Unsurprisingly, fans in The Shade Room's comments section are having a field day with the viral clip. “Running away from the police with a drink in your hand, a dress on, in heels ✨💅😂," one fan writes. "Tommie been on the run from the police since LHHATL 😂😂😂😂," another jokes.
Tommie Lee Goes Viral
At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not Tommie Lee was taken into custody. This is far from her first run-in with the law, however. In June of this year, she was arrested at a Miami nightclub and charged with alleged battery. Allegedly, she attempted to hand someone an unidentified object outside of the club but they rejected it. As a result, she allegedly threatened them with violence and made physical contact with them before police arrived.
In August of last year, she was also arrested and hit with drug charges. At the time, she was accused of cocaine possession, but her reps insisted the substance cops allegedly found was epilepsy medication. “They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the 'drugs' were, in fact, her friend's epilepsy medication,” they alleged. “They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It's completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money."