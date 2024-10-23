Bobby Lytes Threatens Tommie Lee With Legal Action After Aids Allegation

Bobby Lytes isn't letting Tommie Lee off the hook.

Bobby Lytes went off on Tommie Lee in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) after she alleged that he has aids during a recent episode of Baddies Caribbean Reunion. During a heated argument on the show, Lytes labeled her a "dirty b**ch" to which she claimed he admitted to having aids.

After revealing that he had just gotten off the phone with his lawyer, Lytes wrote: "Khia, Tasha K and Tommie all gotta see me in court!! I’m done with allowing black woman to weaponize health statuses against gay black men. It’s disgusting and someone needs to teach them a lesson!!! I hope you got your lawyers because I have my blood work and STD results! I won’t just be submitting my HIV negative status but I will also be submitting all 14 test results from my panel."

Bobby Lytes Attends Premiere Of "Bobby I Love You, Purr"

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Executive Producer Bobby Lytes attends the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles premiere screening at Regal North Hollywood on August 21, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

From there, Lytes explained how painful the incident had been. He wrote: "The past 2 days have been extremely difficult for me. I have not been able to sleep, and my anxiety has heightened. I have entered a state of depression and my reputation is being tarnished by one person’s choice to blurt out a pure and organic lie." He also brought up how he used to consider Lee a friend and that's what makes the entire situation "so painful." He explained: "In this case it is personal and that’s what makes it so painful. I hope and pray Tommie is willing to do the right thing and be honest. I am going to give her the opportunity to retract what she said and make it clear! If not my hand will be forced to file a defamation law suit against her as well."

Bobby Lytes Goes Off On Tommie Lee