Bobby Lytes Threatens Tommie Lee With Legal Action After Aids Allegation

Celebrities Visit Build - January 25, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Bobby Lytes attends AOL Build Series at Build Studio on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)
Bobby Lytes isn't letting Tommie Lee off the hook.

Bobby Lytes went off on Tommie Lee in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) after she alleged that he has aids during a recent episode of Baddies Caribbean Reunion. During a heated argument on the show, Lytes labeled her a "dirty b**ch" to which she claimed he admitted to having aids.

After revealing that he had just gotten off the phone with his lawyer, Lytes wrote: "Khia, Tasha K and Tommie all gotta see me in court!! I’m done with allowing black woman to weaponize health statuses against gay black men. It’s disgusting and someone needs to teach them a lesson!!! I hope you got your lawyers because I have my blood work and STD results! I won’t just be submitting my HIV negative status but I will also be submitting all 14 test results from my panel."

Bobby Lytes Attends Premiere Of "Bobby I Love You, Purr"

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Executive Producer Bobby Lytes attends the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles premiere screening at Regal North Hollywood on August 21, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

From there, Lytes explained how painful the incident had been. He wrote: "The past 2 days have been extremely difficult for me. I have not been able to sleep, and my anxiety has heightened. I have entered a state of depression and my reputation is being tarnished by one person’s choice to blurt out a pure and organic lie." He also brought up how he used to consider Lee a friend and that's what makes the entire situation "so painful." He explained: "In this case it is personal and that’s what makes it so painful. I hope and pray Tommie is willing to do the right thing and be honest. I am going to give her the opportunity to retract what she said and make it clear! If not my hand will be forced to file a defamation law suit against her as well."

Bobby Lytes Goes Off On Tommie Lee

The following day, Lytes hopped back on X amid his birthday celebrations to reiterate that he would never trust Lee with confidential health information anyway. Check out all of the posts below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bobby Lytes on HotNewHipHop.

