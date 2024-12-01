Tommie Lee Worries Fans With Hospitalization After Cryptic Domestic Violence Tweet

Fans are wishing Tommie Lee a speedy recovery.

Tommie Lee's fans are concerned, as she recently shared a video of herself in what appears to be a hospital. In the clip, she's seen filming from her hospital bed and chatting with loved ones, seemingly in good spirits. While it remains unclear exactly what landed the reality star in the hospital, and what her injuries are, her supporters are hoping she's able to make a full recovery.

Social media users are also looking back on a series of cryptic tweets she posted in November. In one of them, she mentioned domestic violence. "They’ll be more thanksgivings in the future I’ll walk again my outlook is always positive thankful for my friends and family that’s riding this out with me [prayer emoji]. Love yall more than anything!" one of them reads. "It's cr*zy how when I look back at the videos in Jamaica I see the hatred clear as day, but I be so much in my own lil world I missed the signs smh this is wild man!" another says.

Tommie Lee Shares New Video From The Hospital

Perhaps the most worrying tweet fans are reflecting on simply says "Domestic violence = death." She went on to reference a recent trip to Jamaica, calling it the "worst trip ever." For obvious reasons, fans are demanding answers, and wishing her the best amid her hospitalization. This is far from the first time she sparked concern this year, however. She's also run into her fair share of legal trouble in recent months. Back in June, for example, she was arrested outside of a nightclub in Miami for alleged battery.

Last month, while filming her new Zeus series Tommie Sh*t, she was also informed that there was a warrant out for her arrest. She quickly ran out of the room instead of addressing the issue, however, and a clip of it quickly went viral.