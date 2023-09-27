Tommie Lee & DJ Sky Confront Each Other At TAO In L.A.

Tommie Lee allegedly pulled out a gun on DJ Sky when the two ran into each other at TAO in Los Angeles. A video of an argument between the two is currently circulating on social media, Wednesday morning.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans came to Tommie's defense. "A corn ball the man doing more talking than the person that got the issue lmaoo," one wrote. Another added: "A grown ass man, talking to a woman like this….. he’s lucky she was alone and didn’t have any men with her." One more fan worried about Tommie staying out of trouble: "Tommie gone end up in jail. When you start having a lot to lose you have to move different!" Check out the full video below.

Tommie Lee Attends The VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Tommie Lee attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

The latest incident comes after authorities arrested her in Miami on drug charges, including possession of cocaine and breaching the peace. Afterward, she denied the charges, instead blaming the arrest on an "overzealous cop." "Stop this nonsense we're not going to keep trying to run with this very tired story," she captioned a video of her getting a hair drug test. "It's not me will never be that drug doesn't fit my aesthetic at all STOP IT!!"

Tommie Lee Argues With DJ Sky

A representative for Lee added that she didn't have any illegal drugs on her at the time of her arrest and that police mistook a friend's epilepsy medication for cocaine. “They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the 'drugs' were, in fact, her friend's epilepsy medication,” her reps said. “They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It's completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money." Be on the lookout for further updates regarding Lee's latest incident on HotNewHipHop.

