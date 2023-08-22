Tommie Lee Denies Doing Cocaine After Arrest On Drug Charges, Takes Drug Test

“That drug doesn’t fit my aesthetic at all,” she expressed.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Tommie Lee Denies Doing Cocaine After Arrest On Drug Charges, Takes Drug Test

Tommie Lee recently addressed recent news that authorities arrested her in Miami on drug charges, including possession of cocaine and breaching the peace. Moreover, the reality TV star denied any and all claims that she used or possessed coke. In a lengthy rant uploaded to social media, she expressed that she’s around a lot of people that use the drug, and that her friends would back up her avoidance of it. In addition, Lee shared that she’s never had to respond to accusations like these before, and that people are taking the story out of proportion. It’s still quite early in the news cycle, so we’ll see how this develops in the future.

Furthermore, Tommie Lee blamed an “overzealous cop” for overblowing the arrest and coming to false conclusions. Not only that, but the “Love & Hip Hop” star shared her frustration with people, whether authority figures or online users, treating her like a joke. “Stop this nonsense we’re not going to keep trying to run with this very tired story,” she captioned a video of her getting a hair drug test. “It’s not me will never be that drug doesn’t fit my aesthetic at all STOP IT!!”

Read More: Tommie Lee Net Worth 2023: A Sneak Peek Into Her Fortune

Tommie Lee Denies Ever Doing Cocaine, Blasts Drug Charges & Tests Herself

In addition, Tommie Lee shared plans to take a blood test and footage of her getting a urine test. Previously, her team claimed that she actually had her friend’s epilepsy medication on her during the arrest, not cocaine. “They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the “drugs” were, in fact, her friend’s epilepsy medication,” they stated. “They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It’s completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money.”

Meanwhile, considering the 36-year-old’s previous struggles with substances, hopefully her side of the story true. What’s more is that her arrest followed a reported altercation at a restaurant with an employee, and claims that an intoxicate individual threatened her. Surely more information surrounding this indecent will emerge in the near future. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tommie Lee.

Read More: Tommie Lee Calls Out Chris Brown’s BM: “F**k Your Baby & His Daddy, Too”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.