Tommie Lee Accused Of Bloodying Fan’s Face With Shot Glass

Tommie Lee is in hot water, as recently, one of her shows put a fan in the hospital. Reportedly, the former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star was onstage performing in Houston when she thought audience members began throwing objects at her. She got fed up, and in response, she allegedly hurled a shot glass into the crowd. The shot glass allegedly hit 20-year-old Davion Chambers in the face.

“Security guards were pushing everybody back. So, I thought somebody got pushed back and they head-butted me or something. The impact threw me off, and then I started to realize I was actually hit with something,” he told 11Alive. “Tommie was on stage performing. There were Baddies upstairs in the VIP section, and they were throwing things at Tommie. Tommie reacted, thinking it was the crowd, and she threw the shot glass at me."

Chambers says that audience members around him tried to get help once they realized he was bleeding and had a large gash under one eye.

“After my face was bleeding. Everybody was just pointing at me, trying to get attention. But nobody gave attention to me until I started crying. I started tapping Baddies. I was tapping all of them, trying to get their attention to let them know this just happened to me,” he recalled. “It was traumatizing. My eye was puffy, and I’ve never seen that before. And not only that, it was done by a reality TV star, a famous person."

While Tommie Lee has issued an apology to the city of Houston for her behavior, she's yet to address Chambers directly. “Take accountability for everything you did," he urges. "At least issue the apology to me and not Houston, Texas."