Tommie Lee Reveals What Prompted Intense “20 Vs 1” Fight

Tommie Lee is certainly no stranger to altercations, and recently, footage of her getting into one while filming an episode of "20 Vs 1" surfaced online. In it, a contestant is seen dancing in front of her while she looks on, seeming irritated. Eventually, she appears to grab them by their hair and start swinging on them. When the footage first began making its rounds online, it was unclear exactly what prompted the altercation.

Recently, however, Tommie hopped online to clear things up. In a clip, she explains that she didn't find the person's behavior funny, but nobody was listening to her when she repeatedly asked for the next contestant. "Who's carrying around bear spray, and diapers, and all of this weird-a** sh*t?" she began. "Like no, don't play with me like that. I don't play games. You get what I'm saying? I do not play games with people."

Tommie Lee 20 Vs 1 Fight

"I'm a nice person, things be easy, things be smooth. All that extra sh*t that y'all be into, it's not needed when you have me," she continued. "When you have me it's not needed, it's gonna be a show. I get it, it's entertainment. That wasn't entertainment, that was corny. And I asked a million times, 'Next, next, next.' Nobody listening to me." This isn't the first time Tommie Lee has thrown hands over perceived disrespect, however. In June of last year, she was arrested outside of a Miami nightclub and hit with a battery charge.

Reportedly, she had tried to hand a man an unknown object, but got upset when her offer was rejected. As a result, she allegedly got violent and threatened his life, telling him that she'd have him killed. Officers took statements from both parties upon arrival. According to the police report, they then reviewed surveillance footage from the nightclub, which appeared to corroborate the man's version of events.