Tommie Lee has a pretty hectic life, and in a lot of situations, some of her unclear social media updates on her situation leaves fans worried for the outcome. But every once in a while, a new video comes out to show she can handle herself just fine.

In a series of videos caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the reality television star expressed her frustration with the staff at her hotel. Apparently, they went to her room to inquire about another guest's complaint that allegedly accused her of doing drugs.

It seems like Lee interpreted this as an accusation that she smoked marijuana, which she vehemently denied ever doing in her life. In fact, she recalled how her grandfather passed away due to the substance. Tommie just wanted to get out of her situation, and expressed in another video how the whole thing hurt her feelings.

It's unclear what exactly happened here or how it resolved, but it seems like things just kind of stayed at this phase. Amid Tommie Lee's other struggles in recent months, hopefully this just cleared up quickly and did not bother her any further.

Tommie Lee "20 Vs 1" Fight

But sadly, when people play with her name and with her time, she sometimes has no choice but to lash out and make herself heard. That's what the Newark native did while she was filming an episode of a "20 Vs 1," which resulted in a heated physical altercation.

Basically, Lee swung on a contestant who was dancing in front of her. Apparently, folks hadn't heard her ask for someone else due to her dislike of the contestant's attempts to be funny.

"Who's carrying around bear spray, and diapers, and all of this weird-a** s**t?" Tommie Lee explained concerning her viral fight. "Like no, don't play with me like that. I don't play games. You get what I'm saying? I do not play games with people. I'm a nice person, things be easy, things be smooth. All that extra s**t that y'all be into, it's not needed when you have me. When you have me, it's not needed, it's going to be a show. I get it, it's entertainment. That wasn't entertainment, that was corny. And I asked a million times, 'Next, next, next.' Nobody listening to me."