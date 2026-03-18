Solange’s Son, Julez Smith, Breaks Silence On Sexuality Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
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Julez Smith Sexuality Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Julez J Smith Jr. attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
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During a recent livestream, Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. revealed what the hardest thing about being himself is.

It goes without saying that growing up in the public eye comes with its fair share of perks. According to Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr., however, it also comes with its fair share of downsides. During a recent livestream, he was asked what the hardest thing is about being himself, prompting him to admit that it's all the "misconceptions."

He went on to reflect on the reactions to a photo his mother, Solange, posted of him when he was in seventh grade. "Grown a** adults were calling me gay at 13," he recalled, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. "They were saying I'm pretty, I'm a pretty boy. [...] I started modeling, and I went from bashing women to automatically now I'm gay."

Later in the stream, Julez opened up about his love life. According to him, he was in one fairly serious relationship when he was a teenager, which ultimately didn't work out. "It was my junior year of high school, so 17 to 19," he explained. "She came to Europe with me."

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Julez Smith Career

While dealing with rumors is certainly no easy task, Julez's fame has managed to open doors to some great opportunities. During a 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, however, he admitted that he doesn't think he'll ever decide to pursue a career in music like his mother or aunt, Beyoncé.

“I messed around with production, making beats and stuff,” he said. “I like executive producing—putting people together and creating a sound. But I never wanted to rap or sing. That was never my thing.”

Julez went on to recall a video of him rapping going viral. “We had a studio at school, and part of the class was making a song,” he shared. “So I went in there, rapped, and posted it on my Story—which, I guess, was my mistake. It went viral. But nah, I’m not good at rapping. It’s not my thing.” 

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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