Solange’s Son, Julez Smith, Breaks Silence On Sexuality Rumors

It goes without saying that growing up in the public eye comes with its fair share of perks. According to Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr., however, it also comes with its fair share of downsides. During a recent livestream, he was asked what the hardest thing is about being himself, prompting him to admit that it's all the "misconceptions."

He went on to reflect on the reactions to a photo his mother, Solange, posted of him when he was in seventh grade. "Grown a** adults were calling me gay at 13," he recalled, as seen in a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez. "They were saying I'm pretty, I'm a pretty boy. [...] I started modeling, and I went from bashing women to automatically now I'm gay."

Later in the stream, Julez opened up about his love life. According to him, he was in one fairly serious relationship when he was a teenager, which ultimately didn't work out. "It was my junior year of high school, so 17 to 19," he explained. "She came to Europe with me."

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Julez Smith Career

While dealing with rumors is certainly no easy task, Julez's fame has managed to open doors to some great opportunities. During a 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, however, he admitted that he doesn't think he'll ever decide to pursue a career in music like his mother or aunt, Beyoncé.

“I messed around with production, making beats and stuff,” he said. “I like executive producing—putting people together and creating a sound. But I never wanted to rap or sing. That was never my thing.”