Juelz Smith, Solange's Son, Names Grandmother, Tina Knowles, His Best Friend & Talks Musical Future In New Interview

Solange's son shares special bond with Mama Knowles.

Juelz Smith, the son of Solange Knowles, recently opened up about his deep bond with his grandmother, Tina Knowles, and shared his thoughts on stepping into the music industry. In a new Teen Vogue interview, the 20-year-old model reflected on how much he has inherited from his famous grandmother beyond just his looks. “Everything,” he admitted. “I’m not going to lie—I grew up with my grandma. I’m a grandma’s baby. Of course, I grew up with my mom and dad, but my best friend is probably my grandma.”

He credited Tina for shaping him into the man he is today. “She taught me how to be a young man, the rules of the house, how to be the man of the house, and how to respect others,” he said. “And she keeps me fly, too. She sends me clothes and all kinds of stuff. My grandma—she’s my dog, man.” Beyond their close relationship, Juelz acknowledged Tina’s influence on their family’s love for fashion. As the founder of House of Deréon and a former designer for Destiny’s Child, she left an indelible mark on style and creativity. Juelz has followed in her and his mother’s fashion-forward footsteps, carving out his own space in the industry.

Juelz Smith & Tina Knowles Friendship

Despite coming from a legendary musical lineage, Juelz made it clear that he has no plans to pursue a career in music. “I messed around with production, making beats and stuff,” he said. “I like executive producing—putting people together and creating a sound. But I never wanted to rap or sing. That was never my thing.”

He also addressed a past viral moment when a clip of him rapping in a high school music class spread online. “We had a studio at school, and part of the class was making a song,” he explained. “So I went in there, rapped, and posted it on my Story—which, I guess, was my mistake. It went viral. But nah, I’m not good at rapping. It’s not my thing.” While music isn’t in his plans, Juelz is finding his own path, with his grandmother’s guidance continuing to play a major role in his journey.

