Jhonni Blaze Links With Method Man For A Complicated Relationship Cut "Please Don't Break My Heart"

This could possibly stir up some old conversations.

"Please Don't Break My Heart" is the name and it features a shocking guest verse from Method Man . On the track, Blaze and Meth detail a difficult partner and how she especially she wishes she didn't take this person back. Overall, it's a tremendous vibe and a track we can see a lot of people relating to. The production is just as nice as Blaze's voice and Method Man's lyrics are on the ears. It's sensual, slick, and very clean all around. As to how this could relate to her and Drake is a stretch on our part admittedly, but based on their communication and their history, it makes you think a little. In terms of what's been going with Blaze currently, though, she had a pretty prolific run last year. She dropped several singles including ones with Zaytoven and Pretty Angel.

Some of y'all may remember Jhonni Blaze for going viral later last year over some alleged leaked text messages between Drake . A voice memo was also a big discussion point and in total, it all had to do with their difficult relationship around 10 years ago. An ex-friend of Blaze's allegedly was the one behind this and in the voice message, Drake is doing his best to let her down easy. It was a pretty uncomfortable thing to listen back to as he tried to say how him being a "slave" to Live Nation and his lengthy touring schedule were why he couldn't see things through with her. The reason why we are rehashing this is because Jhonni Blaze has a new single out today.

