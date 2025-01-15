LeBron James Reveals Why He Turned Down Huge Reebok Deal In High School

LeBron joined the New Heights podcast.

LeBron James recently sat down on New Heights, the podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, to discuss one of the most pivotal moments of his career. Back in high school, when LeBron was already a basketball phenom, Reebok came knocking with a $10 million deal. For a teenager growing up in Akron, Ohio, the money could have changed everything. However, LeBron, with wisdom beyond his years, chose to think long-term and made the shocking decision to walk away.

During the podcast, LeBron broke down why he turned down the massive check. The deal came with a stipulation that he couldn’t entertain offers from other sneaker brands. While the money was tempting, LeBron wanted to keep his options open and hear what Nike and Adidas had to say. He admitted it wasn’t an easy choice, but ultimately, he decided to bet on himself and his future. At just 18 years old, LeBron displayed the kind of confidence and strategic thinking that would define his career.

LeBron James On New Heights

Holding out proved to be the right move. The competition between Reebok, Nike, and Adidas escalated, and Nike ended up offering LeBron a $90 million deal. That partnership has since become one of the most successful athlete-brand relationships ever. For LeBron James, the Nike deal wasn’t just about the money—it was about aligning with a brand that fit his ambitions. Over the years, Nike has helped amplify his influence both on and off the court, solidifying their relationship as more than just a sponsorship.

LeBron James’ decision to turn down $10 million shocked many at the time, but it set the stage for his legendary career. On New Heights, he reflected on how that choice defined his future. It wasn’t just about sneakers; it was about knowing his worth and waiting for the right opportunity. Now, with nearly two decades of success with Nike, LeBron’s decision looks better than ever.

