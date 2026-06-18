First Look At The Historic Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance In The Garden"

Jordan Brand is commemorating one of the most memorable seasons in New York basketball history with a special Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The colorway is officially called "Last Dance In The Garden." It draws inspiration from both the New York Knicks' 2026 NBA Championship and one of Michael Jordan's most iconic moments at Madison Square Garden.

The story goes back to March 8th, 1998, when Jordan played his final game at MSG as a Bull. He wore the original Chicago Air Jordan 1 High for that game. Jordan finished with 42 points despite playing through bloody feet that night. That moment later became part of the "Last Dance" documentary covering the Bulls' 1998 season.

This new pair keeps the classic Chicago color blocking but swaps the usual red leather for woven textile overlays with floral graphics. Metallic gold outlines the Nike Swoosh logos throughout the shoe. Knicks blue and orange show up on the lace loop below the Nike Air branding. The original Air Jordan Wings logo gets stitched into the heels in metallic gold.

Knicks fan Fat Joe will debut the shoe and gave it the nickname. The release is currently scheduled for September 26th through SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. It will be available in full-family sizing from adults down to toddlers.

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Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance In The Garden"

This pair channels that full circle moment through a more elevated lens. It pairs heritage color cues with premium materials throughout. The build includes woven textile, full-grain leather, and gold accents across the Swoosh trim and eyelets.

Despite the upgraded materials, the shoe stays close to its roots. The sneaker keeps its traditional Air Jordan 1 Low OG shape and tooling, including encapsulated Air cushioning underfoot.