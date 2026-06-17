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last dance in the garden
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Sneakers
First Look At The Historic Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance In The Garden"
Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance In The Garden," a tribute to MJ's history at Madison Square Garden.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 17, 2026