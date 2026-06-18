Vince Staples Still Thinks Rap Beefs Are Corny

Rap beefs have been central in Hip Hop since the genre's inception, but Vince Staples isn't a fan of the mudslinging.

His previous comments were shared before Kendrick Lamar and Drake went toe-to-toe. Still, Staples was clear that his thoughts on the topic haven't changed. "I'mma always feel the same way about Black people fighting over nothing," he said. "But everybody love a mudslinging contest. So, I stay out of it. Entertainment is entertainment. So, if everybody's entertained, it's all good."

"So watch a Smack battle. They’re much better at it," he stated. "King of the Dot. You have the UW League in New Jersey. So many battle leagues. Go watch some Charlie Clips. I don't wanna see people demean one another for no reason when they can have a phone conversation. Especially when they’re actually successful musicians. There is Battle Rap." He added, "All that other sh*t they can get the f*ck out of here. That shit is corny as f*ck."

It looks like Vince Staples is doubling down on comments he made years ago regarding Rap beefs. Back in 2017, the Cry Baby star caught up with Complex and shared his opinions on lyrical back-and-forths in Hip Hop. When asked about Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj , Ice Cube vs. N.W.A., and even Jay-Z vs. Nas , he stated that he thought it was all corny . "I’m not gonna go book studio time to talk about you," he said at the time. It was suggested that beefs are a beloved part of Rap, but Staples wasn't budging.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.