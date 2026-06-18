Vince Staples Still Thinks Rap Beefs Are Corny

It looks like Vince Staples is doubling down on comments he made years ago regarding Rap beefs. Back in 2017, the Cry Baby star caught up with Complex and shared his opinions on lyrical back-and-forths in Hip Hop. When asked about Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj, Ice Cube vs. N.W.A., and even Jay-Z vs. Nas, he stated that he thought it was all corny. "I’m not gonna go book studio time to talk about you," he said at the time. It was suggested that beefs are a beloved part of Rap, but Staples wasn't budging.
"So watch a Smack battle. They’re much better at it," he stated. "King of the Dot. You have the UW League in New Jersey. So many battle leagues. Go watch some Charlie Clips. I don't wanna see people demean one another for no reason when they can have a phone conversation. Especially when they’re actually successful musicians. There is Battle Rap." He added, "All that other sh*t they can get the f*ck out of here. That shit is corny as f*ck."
Vince Staples Stands With The Culture Over Beef
In a newly released interview with Complex, Staples said he still feels the same way.
His previous comments were shared before Kendrick Lamar and Drake went toe-to-toe. Still, Staples was clear that his thoughts on the topic haven't changed. "I'mma always feel the same way about Black people fighting over nothing," he said. "But everybody love a mudslinging contest. So, I stay out of it. Entertainment is entertainment. So, if everybody's entertained, it's all good."
Check out the clip below and let us know if you agree with Vince's take.