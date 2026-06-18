Verzuz Gears Up For B2K & Pretty Ricky

While there hasn't been an official announcement post on Verzuz's social media just yet, Apple Music states that B2K and Pretty Ricky will face off on the platform next week. Recently, members of B2K shared a post to social media suggesting that they were discussing who they should go up against on Verzuz. The playful text exchange caught fans' attention, and Verzuz even reshared the post, leading many to believe that this was all promo for a match-up that's already in the works.
Later, Apple Music shared a "cheat sheet" playlist, stating that the two groups would be delivering 20 of their greatest hits for the "You Got Served generation." They added, "This one pits the stars of that very movie, B2K, against Pretty Ricky, another boy band that helped make hip-hop and R&B stardom feel that much more approachable to young fans across the globe."
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This Verzuz Will Reportedly Have A Familiar Host
Last month, we watched Rick Ross and French Montana go head-to-head, and the overwhelming response was that the latter took the crown. There wasn't a host during that Verzuz, but Bow Wow suggested he would facilitate this round, calling himself "Dana White" in a social media post. If you remember, Bow was featured on Verzuz back in 2021 when he shared the stage with Soulja Boy. Moreover, Bow Wow, B2K, and Pretty Ricky have hit the road together on The Millennium Tour, a huge success that brought nostalgia to fans across the U.S.
Check out Apple Music's list below and let us know if you're rooting for B2K or Pretty Ricky. This Verzuz is reportedly set for June 25 at 6:30 PT.