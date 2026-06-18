Verzuz Gears Up For B2K & Pretty Ricky

Last month, we watched Rick Ross and French Montana go head-to-head, and the overwhelming response was that the latter took the crown. There wasn't a host during that Verzuz, but Bow Wow suggested he would facilitate this round, calling himself "Dana White" in a social media post. If you remember, Bow was featured on Verzuz back in 2021 when he shared the stage with Soulja Boy . Moreover, Bow Wow, B2K, and Pretty Ricky have hit the road together on The Millennium Tour, a huge success that brought nostalgia to fans across the U.S.

Later, Apple Music shared a "cheat sheet" playlist, stating that the two groups would be delivering 20 of their greatest hits for the "You Got Served generation." They added, "This one pits the stars of that very movie, B2K, against Pretty Ricky, another boy band that helped make hip-hop and R&B stardom feel that much more approachable to young fans across the globe."

While there hasn't been an official announcement post on Verzuz's social media just yet, Apple Music states that B2K and Pretty Ricky will face off on the platform next week. Recently, members of B2K shared a post to social media suggesting that they were discussing who they should go up against on Verzuz . The playful text exchange caught fans' attention, and Verzuz even reshared the post, leading many to believe that this was all promo for a match-up that's already in the works.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.